Two suspects in custody following ‘violent’ sexual assault in Burlington
Two males arrested after violent sexual assault in Burlington. (file photo)
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 12:22PM EDT
Two men have been charged following a “violent” sexual assault last month in Burlington, police say.
According to Halton Regional Police, one of the suspects allegedly befriended the victim before meeting her then administered a noxious substance and both began sexually assaulting her.
The incident happened in late august after the female victim visited a business located on Harvester Road, between Walkers Line and Appleby Line.
Sharifulla (Sharif) Mokbel, 27, of North York is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance. Mokbel, as well as 27-year-old Satlykglylych Gafuri of Toronto, is also charged with gang sexual assault, and sexual assault.
Both Mokbel and Gafuri are scheduled to appear in a Milton, Ont. courtroom Friday.
Police say there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information connected to the incident to contact police or crime stoppers.