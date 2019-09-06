

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Two men have been charged following a “violent” sexual assault last month in Burlington, police say.

According to Halton Regional Police, one of the suspects allegedly befriended the victim before meeting her then administered a noxious substance and both began sexually assaulting her.

The incident happened in late august after the female victim visited a business located on Harvester Road, between Walkers Line and Appleby Line.

Sharifulla (Sharif) Mokbel, 27, of North York is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance. Mokbel, as well as 27-year-old Satlykglylych Gafuri of Toronto, is also charged with gang sexual assault, and sexual assault.

Both Mokbel and Gafuri are scheduled to appear in a Milton, Ont. courtroom Friday.

Police say there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information connected to the incident to contact police or crime stoppers.