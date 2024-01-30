TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two suspects in custody after one person stabbed at Oshawa mall

    A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Two people are in custody following a stabbing at a mall in Oshawa Tuesday afternoon.

    Durham police say officers responded to Oshawa Centre, in the area of King Street West and Stevenson Road South, and located a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They have been transported to the hospital.

    The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.

    Police have closed off the food court area for the investigation.

