Two suspects in custody after deadly Don Mills shooting

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Canada Day.

Police said on July 1, 19-year-old Toronto resident Fudail Moulvi was found dead in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Don Mills Road after sustaining a gunshot wound. According to investigators, Moulvi was shot in a different location from where he was found.

On Wednesday, investigators confirmed that two Toronto men are now in custody in connection with the case.

Police said 19-year-old Komail Kabal Mohammad was arrested on Tuesday and faces one count of second-degree murder.

Mustafa Khalid, 20, turned himself into police on Wednesday and also faces a second-degree murder charge, investigators said.

Anyone with additional information about the case can contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).