Two suspects charged with theft under $5,000 after OPP finds car of deli meats and soft drinks

Two suspects have been charged with theft under $5,000 after police discovered a vehicle full of deli meats and soft drinks in Markham on Saturday night.

The Aurora Ontario Provincial Police said it was flagged down at Highway 404 and Steeles Avenue East for a store theft.

Officers charged a 48-year-old man from Unionville and a 37-year-old person from Scarborough with theft under $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said a young offender was also involved.