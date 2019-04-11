

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two men have been charged and two others are being sought in connection with a shootout at a Weston plaza earlier this week that ended in a head-on crash.

Toronto police said that the series of events began at a plaza near Jane Street, south of Highway 400, around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two groups of people became involved in a dispute at George’s Food Store. Police said that when the dispute escalated, both groups pulled out firearms and began to shoot at each other.

According to investigators, one group got into a car and started to drive away from the plaza, but as they pulled out of the parking lot, they struck a passing vehicle head-on.

The occupants of that passing vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The suspects proceeded to flee the area on foot, police said, while the other group left the scene in a separate vehicle.

Police said that a discarded firearm was recovered by officers.

Witnesses said the ordeal was like a “movie scene” and that the shootout continued as the suspects tried to drive away from the plaza.

“While the guy in the dark car was shooting, that’s how the accident happened,” Richard Lacoste said

The owner of George’s Food Store told CTV News Toronto that the suspects fired more than 10 bullets into the convenience store before the shootout moved outside.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said that two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Toronto residents Cosmo James, 34, and Nathaniel Grant, 34, were each charged with a number of firearm offences, including possessing a loaded firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and breaching probation order.

James was also charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Both suspects appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Investigators have also identified two other suspects wanted in connection with the incidents.

Dwight John, 22, of Toronto is wanted for three counts of attempted murder, as well as a number of firearm offences. Toronto resident Malik Christie, 20, is also wanted for multiple firearm offences, including possessing a loaded firearm, possessing a firearm obtained by crime, and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

“They are believed to be violent, armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1200 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.