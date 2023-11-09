Two suspects at-large following youth stabbed near Jane and Finch
Police are searching for two suspects after a youth was allegedly stabbed in the Jane and Finch area.
Police say they received the call for a stabbing at 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, in the area of Sentinel and Hucknall roads in Toronto. Several schools are in the area, including CW Jefferys Collegiate Institute and Elia Middle School. It is not known if the stabbing occurred on school property.
The youth who was stabbed was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are now searching for two male suspects wearing “all dark” clothing.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall -- along the Canada-U.S. border
It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to do exactly that.
Former Toronto Maple Leaf threatens to kill Arizona police officers in bodycam footage of arrest
A former Toronto Maple Leafs player threatened to kill two Scottsdale, Arizona police officers and their families following his arrest last summer, newly released bodycam footage shows.
Regular operations resuming at Pearson after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'
Operations at Canada's largest airport were disrupted for several hours Thursday morning after airline staff accidentally led arriving passengers through the wrong door.
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her touring family is safe following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
32 more Canadians evacuated from Gaza, GAC says
Another 32 Canadians were evacuated from Gaza via the Rafah border crossing Thursday, the federal government confirmed.
Montreal
-
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
-
Israel-Hamas war: Legault government considers banning protests
The Legault government calls the shooting of two Jewish schools in Montreal terrorism and is not ruling out banning demonstrations linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
-
Quebec tables bill to make it easier to fight parking tickets
There could soon be a simpler way for Quebecers to fight parking tickets. On Thursday, the justice minister tabled Bill 40, which proposes changes to municipal courts.
London
-
Another Dundas Street Closure frustrates motorists and business owners
On Thursday morning, crews were tearing up Dundas near the entrance to a long-term care home under construction.
-
'We need to see our common humanity': Faith leaders in London, Ont. stress peaceful dialogue as conflict in Gaza continues
Faith leaders and members of faith-based community agencies signed a Statement of Solidarity, calling community members remain understanding and peaceful.
-
London Ont. businesswoman recognized as one of Canada’s most powerful women
Erin Craven, founder of UROSPOT, is receiving the Women's Executive Network ‘Compass Rose Entrepreneur Award’ for her work in creating a modern solution to treat pelvic health challenges.
Kitchener
-
'These deaths will be on our hands': Advocates for unsheltered say winter supplies urgently needed
Outreach workers are issuing an urgent plea for donations of winter supplies – warning that without them, people living outdoors in Waterloo Region could die this winter.
-
Crash closes New Dundee Road in Kitchener
A collision has closed a section of New Dundee Road in Kitchener.
-
Former Brantford Bulldog expected to make his NHL debut tonight
Tonight could be the biggest night in Ryan Winterton’s hockey career. The former Brantford Bulldog and London Knight is expected to make his NHL debut with the Seattle Kraken.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Niagara murder suspect last seen in Lasalle/Barrydowne area of Sudbury, Ont.
An 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls was last seen in Sudbury near Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road on Nov. 4, police say.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in wooded area
The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a wooded area in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday, police say.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
Ottawa
-
Council approves $419 million Lansdowne 2.0 plan
The city of Ottawa is proceeding with Lansdowne 2.0, the $419 million second phase of the partnership with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.
-
One dead, two injured in fatal house fire in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a house fire in south Ottawa Thursday.
-
One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
Windsor
-
‘It is a slap in the face’: jailhouse video enrages family of slain woman from Essex
The family of Julianna Pannunzio has discovered a social media post — filmed inside a cell — they say is the man accused of killing their daughter.
-
Windsor curling sweeps back into the conversation
The curling community had a few sweeping questions for Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis during his open house Wednesday night.
-
Cross-border passenger rail service may return to Windsor
Cross-border passenger rail service could be returning to Windsor should a proposed expansion involving Amtrak and Via Rail Canada move ahead.
Barrie
-
'Large amount of cash' stolen during armed bank robbery in Barrie
The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
-
Construction in Barrie's south end results in upcoming ramp closures
Construction on the new interchange at Essa Road and Highway 400 in Barrie will result in two upcoming ramp closures.
Atlantic
-
'The monsters and opioids had her.' N.S. minister describes daughter's addiction
The scourge that is Canada's opioid addiction crisis was laid bare in the Nova Scotia legislature this week as politicians of every stripe rose to share personal stories about their struggles with this notorious class of drugs.
-
Group of neighborhood volunteers helping those living at Lower Sackville baseball field
Up to 40 people are living in tents in a baseball field in Lower Sackville, N.S., and with winter just around the corner a group of neighborhood volunteers said they felt a moral obligation to help.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block access to Dartmouth business
A group of demonstrators blocked access to a business in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Controversial chant sparks discussions about free speech amid hate-motivated charge in Calgary
'From the River to the Sea' is a chant heard at pro-Palestinian rallies around the world, but the use of it has sparked controversy and now, a criminal charge in Calgary.
-
Human remains found outside of Calgary were inside stolen truck: RCMP
The RCMP major crimes unit is looking for help tracking the movements of a stolen vehicle found west of Calgary with human remains inside.
-
Nearly a dozen charged in connection with northeast Calgary riot; more suspects sought
A melee two months ago in Calgary's northeast has resulted in 11 men being charged with rioting and more. Meanwhile, police continue to search for additional suspects.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating 'serious' crash on Pembina Highway, people told to avoid the area
Drivers are being asked to avoid a stretch of Pembina Highway due to a serious crash.
-
Manitoba officers arrest man who escaped from B.C. and was wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man who escaped from a halfway house in British Columbia and who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating bomb threats at daycares, school
Manitoba RCMP are investigating bomb threats made to a pair of daycares and a school Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Tickets to sold-out Stanley Park Train appear on Craigslist
The Stanley Park Train may not be as popular as Taylor Swift, but tickets to the newly revived attraction were still scooped up within hours of going on sale Thursday – prompting concerns about potential scalping.
-
Police watchdog seeks witnesses after man dies below Vancouver overpass
The death of a man who appears to have fallen from an overpass in East Vancouver is being investigated by B.C.'s police watchdog.
-
11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 2 feared dead in 'targeted incident' in south Edmonton
Police spent much of Thursday at a south Edmonton gas station, the scene of what they've called a "serious targeted incident" but had still provided few details as the sun set.
-
Smith and UCP begin selling healthcare overhaul to supportive rural leaders, skeptical professionals
Alberta's premier told a ballroom full of rural leaders "I love you all" Thursday morning as she received a standing ovation at the Edmonton Convention Centre.
-
Panhandler injured in crash involving rolled SUV in central Edmonton: EPS
A 50-year-old man was rushed to hospital Thursday morning after he was hit during a crash between two SUVs while he was panhandling in a central Edmonton intersection.