Two suspects arrested after six carjackings in Peel, Halton and Waterloo regions
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 12:04PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police in Peel region say two suspects have been arrested and one more remains at large after a series of carjackings in southern Ontario.
Officers say six violent carjackings took place between May 5 and May 10 in Peel, Halton and Waterloo regions.
Police say 19-year-old Irshad Sabriye was arrested on May 10, while 18-year-old Ban Both was arrested on Tuesday.
They say the men, both from Kitchener, were each charged with robbery with a firearm and several gun-related offences.
Police say they are still searching for 19-year-old Chery Pierre of Cambridge.
They say he could be armed and dangerous, and that anyone who knows where he is should contact police immediately.