

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two men are facing first-degree murder charges after a 25-year-old man was chased down and stabbed to death in the downtown core earlier this week.

Police previously said 25-year-old Simon Zerezghi was killed on the night of Jan. 29 after he was swarmed by about 10 suspects on Yonge Street near Wellesley Street and stabbed in the chest.

The suspects fled the scene and the victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but later died.

On Sunday, police announced that two men had been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Colin Defreitas, 25, and James Craig, 32, have been charged with both first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.