

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two students have been injured after a stabbing at a high school in Welland, Ontario.

The principal of Notre Dame College School, located in the area of Smith and Aqueduct streets, said he called 911 around 11 a.m. after a male student who was “bleeding rather profusely” was brought to the main office by other students

“We rendered first aid to the student until medical professionals showed up,” Ken Griespma said.

Police said that when officers arrived at the school, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from serious injuries and a 15-year-old male that had sustained minor injuries.

The student with minor injuries was transported to a local hospital, police said, while the other was taken to a hospital out of town by ambulance.

In a news release issued Wednesday evening, Niagara Regional Police said that the altercation was between four students and that one of them had been stabbed.

Police said that a 17-year-old student has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The school was placed under a hold and secure order, which was subsequently lifted around 1 p.m.

Police said that parents of the injured students have been notified of the incident.

Last week, Niagara police launched an investigation into alleged threats made on social media towards Notre Dame College School.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that the investigation led to a former student, who was “co-operative and forthright.”

“It was determined that there were never any threats and that the allegations are unfounded,” police said in the release said.

Police said that investigators have ruled out a connection between the alleged threats and the stabbing.