

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two students have been injured after an unspecified incident at a high school in Welland, Ontario.

The principal of Notre Dame College School, located in the area of Smith and Aqueduct streets, said he called 911 around 11 a.m. after a male student who was “bleeding rather profusely” was brought to the main office by other students

“We rendered first aid to the student until medical professionals showed up,” Ken Griespma said.

Police said that when officers arrived at the school, they found one student suffering from serious injuries and another that had sustained minor injuries.

The student with minor injuries was transported to a local hospital, police said, while the other was taken to a hospital out of town by ambulance.

Niagara Police Cst. Phil Gavin said on social media that one student was arrested in connection with the incident.

The school was placed under a hold and secure order, which was subsequently lifted around 1 p.m.

Police said that parents of the injured students have been notified of the incident.

Last week, Niagara police launched an investigation into alleged threats made on social media towards Notre Dame College School.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that the investigation led to a former student, who was “co-operative and forthright.”

“It was determined that there were never any threats and that the allegations are unfounded,” police said in the release said.

Gavin said that an investigation is ongoing and police are looking into whether the two incidents are related.