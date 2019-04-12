

CTV News Toronto





Two students and a bus driver have been taken to hospital after a school bus rolled into a ditch in Durham Region on Friday morning.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the bus rolled on Cold Springs Camp Road, east of the Ganaraska Forest, at around 8:30 a.m.

The bus driver and two of the 10 students aboard suffered minor injuries. The other students were not hurt.

Video from the CTV News Toronto chopper show the yellow school bus on its side and tire marks in the dirt. An ambulance, a fire truck and several OPP cruisers are on scene.

The cause of the crash is not known.

A portion of the rural road is being blocked off while crews work to clear the scene.