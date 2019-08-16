

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Two people are dead after a stabbing at a home in Brampton and another person found dead on Highway 410 is connected to the incident, police say.

Police said they were called to a home on Josephine Court, near Williams Parkway and Torbram Road around 5.45 a.m. on Friday.

One person was pronounced dead at the home, while another person succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

A short time later, a body was found on Highway 410 near Williams Parkway.

Police confirmed the two crime scenes are related but would not say exactly how.



Police investigate after a double stabbing at a residential home in Brampton. (CTV News Toronto)

“We are considering this our 13rd and 14rd homicide of 2019,” police said.

The ages and gender of the deceased have not been released.

Police said they do not believe there a threat to public safety.

As a result of that investigation, the southbound lanes of Highway 410 were closed at Bovaird Drive and Williams Parkway was closed in both directions at Highway 410. They have since reopened.

Meanwhile, police tape has been set up around a black van in the commuter parking lot near where the deceased was located.

Neighbours said the residence where the stabbing occurred was home to a married couple and their children.

“I can’t believe it, there’s never been anything like this in the 15 years I’ve been here, area resident Julie Schick told CTV News Toronto.