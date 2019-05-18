Two stabbed outside Scarborough restaurant: police
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 11:31PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 18, 2019 11:32PM EDT
Two people are injured after a stabbing outside a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday night.
Toronto police say they were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road for a report of a stabbing just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Paramedics said they transported two people to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said the stabbing occurred near a restaurant.