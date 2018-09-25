

CTV News Toronto





Three people have been taken to hospital after shots were fired inside a north Etobicoke apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to a residential building near Albion Road and Tandridge Crescent shortly before 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports about gunfire somewhere inside.

Witnesses at the scene told police they heard screaming and “multiple gunshots” before the commotion turned silent.

When officers arrived, they found two males in their 20s suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

According to paramedics, the one victim is in serious to critical condition after sustaining a single gunshot wound, while the second victim was shot multiple times and may be in life-threatening condition.

The third victim, believed to be a woman in her 30s, was also taken to hospital. Police say she will be treated for a stab wound.

“Typically in scenes like this, where you find the victims is not exactly where the shooting or the incident occurred, so we’re still investigating that,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 via phone.

Hopkinson could not say how exactly the third victim was injured but said they too were taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made nor has information been provided about possible suspects.

“There are a significant amount of officers on scene,” he said. “There is a concerted search in the area by officers.”

Braeburn Junior School, located nearby the scene on Tandridge Crescent, has been placed under a hold and secure order while officers comb through the area.