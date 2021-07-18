TORONTO -- Two men were seriously wounded in two separate stabbings in the city Sunday evening.

Toronto police were first called to a bar in the area of Gainsborough and Eastwood roads, east of Coxwell Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say there was a fight outside the bar, and a man was stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have taken one man into custody and are looking for another suspect.

STABBING:

Coxwell Av + Gerrard St E

- Officers have searched the area

- 1 man in custody

- Officers still searching for 1 more suspect

- Male, black, short in height, beard, grey shirt with emblem on left chest, blue jeans

- May be wearing a turban and a mask

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 19, 2021

An hour later, police responded to another stabbing call near Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue, north of Finch Avenue.

Police say a man was stabbed during a fight. The victim was first located by passersby on the west side of Yonge Street.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, paramedics say.

Police are looking for the suspect who they say may have fled into the nearby subway station.

No description has been released.