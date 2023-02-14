Two Scarborough schools in lockdown following reports of a person with a gun

Two schools in Scarborough, Woburn Collegiate Institute and Woburn Junior Public School, are under lockdown after reports of a person with a gun.

Both schools are located in the Woburn North area, north of Ellesmere Road and east of Markham Road.

Toronto police said they received a call about the situation shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers are now at the scene investigating.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-4300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

More information to come. This is a developing story.