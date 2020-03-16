Two rushed to trauma centre after reported explosion in Etobicoke
CTV News Toronto Published Monday, March 16, 2020 5:43PM EDT
TORONTO -- Two people have been rushed to hospital via emergency run after a reported explosion in Etobicoke.
Police have released few details about the incident but say it occurred on Bethridge Road, between Kipling Avenue and Martin Grove Road.
Police say two people have been transported to a trauma centre for treatment but the ages and genders of the victims have not been released.
More to come…