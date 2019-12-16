TORONTO -- Two police officers were injured after they responded to a domestic disturbance in Oshawa on Sunday night.

Police said that at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Park Road South regarding a male wanted on an arrest warrant. When officers arrived on scene, they said they could hear a male and female yelling loudly at each other from inside the apartment.

Police said that they were allowed entry into the apartment and located a female with facial injuries but she refused to go to hospital for treatment.

“Both parties were uncooperative with police and the female was removed for her safety,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

Police then said the 24-year-old male became combative with officers and was “subdued through the use of a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW)”.

While the 24-year-old male was being checked by paramedics, police said that another male began videotaping the scene and swearing at officers and paramedics. The male was cautioned several times for “causing a disturbance” before officers attempted to arrest the man, according to police. During the incident, the arresting officer slipped on the ice and twisted his ankle, police said. The officer was later taken to hospital and placed in an air cast for a sprained ankle. Police arrested the man who was recording the video and charged him with causing a disturbance and released him on a promise to appear.

While being held in police custody, officers said that the 24-year-old male from the original call began banging his head against the cell wall and door. Police said that while efforts were being made to “get him into a cruiser to go for treatment and a mental health assessment,” one officer injured his hand. Police said the accused continued to strike his own head against the inside of the cruiser on his way to hospital.

The officer was subsequently treated at hospital for minor injuries, police said.

As a result, police said the 24-year-old male will be charged with assault with a weapon, spousal assault and mischief of property. Police said he is being held for a mental health assessment.