Two people transported to hospital after Etobicoke shooting
Published Monday, May 24, 2021 10:32PM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 24, 2021 11:29PM EDT
Toronto police investigate a double shooting at a plaza near Albion Road and Finch Avenue West Monday, May 24, 2021.
Two men have been injured by gunfire after shots rang out in Etobicoke Monday night.
Police were called to the area of Albion Road and Finch Avenue West shortly after 10 p.m.
Officers arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Their injuries appeared to be serious and the two victims were being rushed to hospital, police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services later said two men were transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene.