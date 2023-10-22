Two people taken to hospital after e-bike catches fire in Toronto apartment

Two adults were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire at a residential high-rise in Toronto’s Yorkville area, say paramedics.

According to Toronto Fire Service (TFS), an e-bike caught firejust before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday inside a 14th-floor unit at 877 Yonge St., just north of Church Street.

The fire is now out, TFS told CP24.

Smoke from the fire was contained to one unit, they said.

Paramedics described the patients’ injuries as "non-life-threatening."

Yonge Street remains closed in both directions at this time from Davenport Road to Belmont Street as police investigate.

More to come. This is a developing story.