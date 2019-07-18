

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been taken to hospital after being injured when a car crashed into a bus shelter in Little Italy.

Police said they were called to the intersection of College Street and Crawford Street just after 3.30 p.m.

The two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

Images from the scene show a white SUV with significant damage to the front.

It’s not yet clear what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.