

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a two-alarm fire at a home in the city’s Davenport neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

The two-alarm blaze broke out inside a rowhouse near Delaware and Geary Avenues just after midnight.

Toronto Fire says that crews encountered heavy smoke upon arrival but were able to knock down the fire by 1 a.m.

They say that the fire was contained to the originating unit, though smoke did migrate to two other homes.

Two people were reportedly suffering from smoke inhalation at the scene. Paramedics say that they only took one individual to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Toronto Fire investigators are on the way to the scene to look into the cause of the blaze.