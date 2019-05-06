Two people stabbed at home in Kipling Heights
Police investigate following a double stabbing at a home on Hinton Road Monday May 6, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 7:31AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 6, 2019 7:59AM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital following a stabbing in the Kipling Heights area overnight.
It happened inside a home on Hinton Road, in the area of Kipling Avenue and Brookmere Road, at around 2 a.m.
Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said all the parties were known to each other. The motive is not yet known.
The suspect is still outstanding, police said.