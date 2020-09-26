TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating after two people were shot in North York Saturday evening.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at a townhouse complex in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Yatecastle Drive, east of Jane Street, shortly before 6:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a man with serious injuries. Paramedics said he was transported to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Another victim, who made their way to the hospital, has been transferred to a trauma centre, paramedics said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police initially said there were three shooting victims.

One person was arrested in relation to the incident, police said. It is not known if police are looking for other suspects.

Three firearms were recovered at the scene, and approximately 27 shell casings were located.

Members of the emergency task force, mounted unit and the canine unit are in the area.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.