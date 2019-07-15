

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two people are in hospital after a shooting in Kensington Market early Monday morning.

Police say that they received multiple calls for the sound of gunshots on Kensington Avenue near Baldwin Street just after 4 a.m.

They say that once officers arrived on scene they located one victim with at least one gunshot wound to their legs. A second victim, also with at least one gunshot to their leg, was taken to hospital by friends. Both individuals have serious but non-life threatening injuries, police say.

“I know that there was a party on Kensington Avenue. I believe that is where it may have started but the actual shooting itself didn’t happen where the party was located; it happened on the street,” Sgt. Jeff Zammit told CP24 at the scene.

On Monday morning, police tape could be seen outside a Green P parking garage on Baldwin Avenue.

Blood was also visible on the sidewalk outside the parking garage.

Zammit said that police have located numerous shell casings on the ground on Kensington Avenue and are continuing to search the area for evidence.

He said that while there is no information about potential suspects so far, officers will be going door-to-door in search of possible surveillance camera footage.

“We are going to be doing a huge canvass this morning,” he said.

The victims in the shooting are both adult males who are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s, according to Zammit.