Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Published Sunday, December 29, 2019 12:04PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 29, 2019 12:05PM EST
TORONTO -- Two people are suffering from serious injuries after a stabbing in North York Sunday morning.
Toronto police said they received a call at around 9:50 a.m. about the incident on Collinson Boulevard and Wilson Avenue.
Paramedics said a man and woman were transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.
One person is in custody in connection with the incident and no other suspects are outstanding, police said.