Two people seriously injured in East York shooting
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 9:23PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 31, 2019 9:29PM EDT
Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in East York on Thursday night, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Cosburn and Pape avenues for reports of sound of gunshots.
Police say officers who were in the area located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Their injuries are considered serious, police said.
More to come.