TORONTO -- Two men are in hospital in serious condition after they were both stabbed in Brampton early on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were originally called to Semley Street and Durango Drive, near James Potter Road, at 12:30 a.m. for a stabbing.

They arrived there to find one man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Duty Insp. Steven Duivesteyn said that man was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

Six minutes later, Duivesteyn said police received a second call for a stabbing at Gillingham Drive and Bovaird Drive West where they found a second man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but his condition later improved to serious.

Officers later said that both men had been stabbed at the Durango Drive scene, and that three other peopel were arrested in relation to the incident.

They said the victims and suspects were known to each other.