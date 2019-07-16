

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been rescued after a fire broke out at a residence in Scarborough.

Toronto Fire say they were called to a plaza on Warden Street near Danforth Avenue after 9 a.m. on Tuesday after flames broke out inside a residence above a store.

It’s not immediately clear what sparked the blaze.

Fire crews can be seen outside a residential building in Scarborough.

Warden Avenue at Danforth has been closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

At least 25 firefighters were called to the property to douse the blaze.