Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Thursday evening.

Peel police were called to the intersection of Bristol Road West and Segriff Drive, east of Creditview Road, around 7:45 p.m.

A truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash, police said.

Const. Heather Cannon said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating the cause of the collision.

Cannon said the roads in the area will be closed for quite some time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.