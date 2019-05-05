

Joshua Freeman, CTv News Toronto





Two people were taken to hospital following reports of a stabbing in the city’s Entertainment District overnight.

Police received reports of an altercation shortly before 3 a.m. at King and John streets.

Toronto police said one of the victims was tabbed, while the other was slashed.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in serious condition, while another patient was taken to hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Three suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

No detailed suspect descriptions are available so far.