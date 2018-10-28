

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





Two people were treated for burns after several boats caught fire at a marina in the Port Lands on Sunday.

Toronto Fire was called to the Outer Harbour Marina, near Leslie and Commissioners streets, shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find two docked boats on fire in the harbour, with smoke and flames visible.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were treating two people for minor burns.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.