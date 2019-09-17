Two people injured in North York double shooting
Police respond to a double shooting in the area of Jane Street and York Gate Boulevard Tuesday September 17, 2019. (Jorge Costa)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 8:49PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:01PM EDT
One person is being rushed to a trauma centre with potentially critical injuries and another has sustained serious injuries following a shooting in North York.
Police were called to the area of Jane Street and York Gate Boulevard for reports of gunfire at around 8:20 p.m.
Two victims were found in the area, Toronto police said. One of them is being rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run with injuries that may be life-threatening, police said.
Witnesses reported hearing around 10 gunshots, police said.
A number of roads have been shut down in the area as police investigate.