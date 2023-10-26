Two people injured in Mississauga shooting

Two people have been taken to hospital after an early morning shooting in the Malton area in Mississauga.

Shots rang out in the area of Derry Road East and Cattrick Street shortly after 5 a.m., Peel Regional Police said.

Two victims were subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect is still outstanding. No suspect information is available so far.

There is currently a large police presence in the area as officers investigate the shooting.

Police described the shooting as an "isolated incident" and said they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.