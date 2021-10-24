Advertisement
Two people injured after wrong-way crash on QEW
Published Sunday, October 24, 2021 9:20AM EDT
Two people were injured following a wrong-way crash on the QEW. (Twitter/@OPP_HSD)
TORONTO -- Two people sustained serious injuries following a wrong-way crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way this morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Police say the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW are closed at Northshore Boulevard due to the collision.
The drivers of the two vehicles involved were transported to hospital for treatment.
Police say alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash.