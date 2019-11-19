Two people have been transported to hospital after a stabbing near a department store in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around Kingston Road and St. Clair Avenue.

Paramedics said a man was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening condition. A second patient was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said there were reports of a robbery in the area.

Investigators have described a suspect in the case as being a white male, about 17 years old, with a thin build. The suspect is said to have brown hair and be clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater.

Police warn that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.