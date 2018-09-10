Two people injured after stabbing in Leslieville
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 9:30PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 10, 2018 9:33PM EDT
Two people have been injured following a stabbing outside a McDonald’s in Leslieville.
Toronto police were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue around 9 p.m. on Monday for reports of two people fighting.
During the altercation, police said a knife was used and two people were injured.
Paramedics said a man believed to be in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition and a woman in her 40s was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
A female suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered by investigators at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.