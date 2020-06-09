TORONTO -- Two people have been taken to hospital following a shooting at a park in the Leaside area.

It happened at a skatepark on Research Road, in the Eglinton Avenue and Laird Drive area, at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Witnesses in the area said they heard five to six shots and then saw people running in all different directions.

Toronto police confirmed that two people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

One male was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries and another was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the park Tuesday night and bullet holes could be seen in a grey vehicle at the scene.

There is no information so far about possible suspects.