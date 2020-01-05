TORONTO -- Two people have been taken to hospital after a noxious substance was sprayed during an attempted robbery in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.

Peel police were called to a flea market near Steeles Avenue East and Airport Road just before 3 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

The suspects sprayed noxious substance to the employees, police said.

Paramedics said two people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects, police said, stole a car and attempted to flee the scene but they crashed a short distance away.

Following a brief foot pursuit, three men have been taken into custody.

The suspects were not able to steal anything, police said.

Police have been investigating a series of early morning robberies in the city.