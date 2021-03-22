TORONTO -- Two people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Richmond Hill early this morning.

York Regional Police say it appears a mid-sized truck and two other cars collided west of Yonge Street at around 7:30 a.m.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries and another occupant was hurt but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The major collision unit has been called in to investigate the crash and the highway is closed in both directions between Bathurst and Yonge streets.