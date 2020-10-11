Advertisement
Two people injured after late night crash in Brampton
Published Sunday, October 11, 2020 7:25AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, October 11, 2020 9:13AM EDT
BRAMPTON -- Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a collision in Brampton late Saturday night.
Peel Regional Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at McLaughlin Road and Williams Parkway at around 11:45 p.m.
Each vehicle had only one occupant, police said.
One vehicle rolled over and a male had to be extricated, according to police.
Two people were rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Their condition has since been upgraded to non-life threatening, police said.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Red Maple Road to McLaughlin Road was closed for an investigation but the area has since reopened.
