Two people injured after home invasion, shooting in Toronto
Two people have been injured after a home invasion and shooting in Toronto overnight.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive area, shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say a group of men forced their way into a home, shot one person and another person was struck by a stray bullet.
One person was transported to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.
The suspects fled in a dark-coloured car.
Police are on scene investigating.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Ice cream with a twist on tradition is returning to Toronto
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness': former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.'
Officials confirm 10 cases of acute severe hepatitis in children in Canada
Ten children in Canada were found to be suffering from acute severe hepatitis not caused by known hepatitis viruses over a nearly six-month period recently, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
Trudeau says government will do 'everything we can' to avoid U.S.-style formula shortage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to reassure parents on Friday amid a nationwide shortage of baby formula designed specifically for infants with food allergies.
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
Rise of new opioid highlights unpredictable drug supply: expert
A national substance use research organization is warning about a new type of opioid that is increasingly being found in Canada's unregulated drug supply.
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
The World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
'Fight for a stronger Alberta': Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney spoke publicly Friday for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
Montreal
-
After weeks of questions over Bill 96 and health, official answers still lack detail
Quebec's College of Physicians and some top lawyers say there's lots of grey area in how Bill 96 will play out in health care -- even after multiple requests to the province to clear up confusion.
-
Quebec adopts ankle monitor system to protect domestic violence victims
Quebec has become the first jurisdiction in Canada to adopt monitoring devices to protect victims of conjugal violence.
-
A man has died in a fire in the Saint-Michel district of Montreal
A man in his 60s died in a building fire in Montreal on Friday night.
London
-
OPP promote road safety ahead of long weekend
The OPP is reminding drivers to put safety first when they head out for long weekend road trips.
-
Pump pain may keep some boaters out of the water
Dave Willacy was out early Friday to get his boat in the water and tuned up.
-
London police investigate 'suspicious' fire
London police have deemed a fire at Ark Aid Street Mission that caused an estimated $50,000 ‘suspicious.’
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Father of deceased Cambridge boy found dead: WRPS
A man found dead in Milton early Friday morning is believed to be Curtis Hesselink, the father of an 8-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week.
-
Mysterious foam erupts from Cambridge, Ont. roadway
The City of Cambridge is investigating after a mysterious foam erupted from the intersection of Fountain Street and King Street twice in the past 24 hours.
-
Girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont. under two-and-a-half-years-old: OPP
Provincial police have provided new information about the age of a young girl whose body was found in the Grand River near Dunnville, Ont. earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Bike patrols offer Sudbury police a unique view of the city
This week, police officers in Sudbury and one from Sault Ste. Marie completed bicycle patrol training and fine-tuned their skills.
-
Sault Summer Moon Festival returns
Preparations are underway for the upcoming Summer Moon Festival in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekend
The May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
Ottawa
-
Long weekend kicks off in Ottawa
Ottawa has plenty of events for Victoria Day which not only could be popular with the hometown crowd, but for tourists as well.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here’s how you can cast an advance ballot in Ottawa for the provincial election
Advance polls opened on Thursday and are open daily until Saturday, May 28 in all ridings across Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa to begin spraying for wild parsnip
The city of Ottawa will launch its annual campaign to deal with wild parsnip next week, the invasive plant that can cause skin and eye irritation and makes the skin prone to burning and blistering.
Windsor
-
Family still trying to pay for burial costs two months after cyclist killed on Windsor street
The family of Ken McEldowney has organized a fundraiser for this Sunday to help pay for a headstone and burial fees.
-
Border city boaters wish CBSA's reopening of small vessel reporting sites happened sooner
Docked at the Sun Parlour Boat Club in LaSalle, Ont., where watercrafts of all sizes can be found along the Detroit River, Sam Zlotnik says one of his favourite things to do is visit the U.S. by water.
-
Cyclists share feedback to help make Windsor a bike-friendlier city
With the warmer weather and steep gas prices, many are turning to their bikes to get around.
Barrie
-
Deadly fire under investigation in Georgina
One person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
Minor injuries sustained after multi-vehicle collision in Bradford
No serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle collision in Bradford Friday evening.
-
Woman finds bunny fatally shot with arrow in backyard
Provincial police are investigating after a New Tecumseth resident discovered a rabbit shot with an arrow in her backyard.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business out; air quality improves
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend
Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
-
Costs reach $25.6 million for public inquiry into 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting has already cost $25.6 million to investigate the April 18-19, 2020, rampage -- and there are still about five months remaining in its mandate.
Calgary
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.
-
Man charged in sexual assault of 14-year-old Calgary girl
Police say the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was walking to school at the time.
-
Matthew Tkachuk sends support to Edmonton Oilers mega-fan Ben Stelter
Matthew Tkachuk says all of the Flames are behind Oilers fan Ben Stelter.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records show
A review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
State of local emergency declared in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Betula Lake area to be evacuated
The province has declared a state of local emergency within the Whiteshell Provincial Park, and says residents in the Betula Lake area should be prepared to evacuate
-
Missing man found dead after vehicle abandoned in a water-filled field
A missing man whose vehicle was discovered abandoned in a water-filled field in Southern Manitoba has been found dead.
Vancouver
-
Shroom boom? Psilocybin mushroom dispensaries sprouting up in Vancouver
More and more magic mushroom dispensaries are popping up around Vancouver, and some say the movement is just getting started.
-
Exotic cat found roaming around Vancouver is prohibited as a pet, city confirms
An exotic feline found prowling through Vancouver’s Shaughnessey neighbourhood is prohibited as a pet in the city, staff confirmed Friday.
-
Tackling a future of expected 'extreme' wildfires in B.C.
How does B.C. prepare for a future with more “extreme” wildfires? A former wildland firefighter turned researcher has some ideas.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deaths
A 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
'Really bad place': People in Edmonton's Chinatown sad, scared after deaths
Terry Dell has been living on the streets of central Edmonton for a few months now, and he's scared.