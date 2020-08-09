TORONTO -- Two people were injured and two others were arrested after a fight between a large group of people broke out north of Toronto's Cherry Beach on Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Unwin Avenue and Cherry Street after 10 a.m. Sunday for a report of an assault in progress.

Const. Caroline de Kloet said there were a large group of people gathered at the scene and some of them were engaged in a physical fight.

Two people were located with unknown injuries and two others were taken into custody at the scene.