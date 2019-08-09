

CTV News Toronto





Two people are suffering from injuries after a shooting took place in the city's east end in broad daylight.

On Friday at around 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive for reports of multiple gunshots heard nearby.

When officers arrived at the scene they said they located two victims in different spots, but would not comment on the extent of their injuries.

Police said they are searching the area for more potential victims.

No suspect information has been released in connection with the incident.

Roads have been blocked nearby as an investigation is conducted.