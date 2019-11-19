Two people injured after crash in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 8:09PM EST
Two people have been transported to the hospital after a collision in Mississauga Tuesday night.
The incident occurred near Mississauga Road and Meadowvale Boulevard.
Peel Regional Police said that two people from one of the vehicles were rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
The other driver involved in the collision was not injured.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.