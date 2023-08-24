Two people injured after being shot in Toronto's west end

Two people have been injured in a shooting in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.

It occurred in the area of Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue West, east of Dufferin Street, just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say officers located two victims with a gunshot wound. According to Toronto paramedics, the victims are a man and a woman and one of them has been rushed to the hospital.

The condition of the other victim is unknown.

Police say a suspect fled the scene on foot. No description has been released.

A firearm was also found at the scene, police say.