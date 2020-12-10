TORONTO -- Fire crews are battling a five-alarm blaze at a highrise in North York Thursday evening that seriously injured two people and a firefighter.

Emergency crews were called to a Toronto Community Housing building on Bathurst Street, south of Steeles Avenue West, just before 8:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire said a female victim was found on a fifth-floor balcony. CPR was administered before she was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Viewer videos show flames and smoke billowing from an apartment unit.

A second person was also rescued from the fifth floor, Toronto Fire said. They were transported to hospital in serious condition.

A fire captain who was overcome with smoke was also sent to a hospital.

Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said he believes the floor where the fire originated has been evacuated. As for the rest of the building, he noted that it is more dangerous for fire crews to empty it, given the amount of smoke inside.

"We've communicated to them that if there's any issues of smoke, or any other issues to call 911, and we will send firefighters to their units," Jessop said.

As of 10 p.m., the fire has not been extinguished, but Jessop said they have it "well in hand."

"In these types of fires, we are fighting that fire from the inside. So, our firefighters are literally walking into a chimney right out, extinguishing that fire and being met with heavy flames and smoke and gas," Jessop said.

There are approximately 50 firefighters on the scene.

"Our crews are in for a long night. This is a significant fire," Jessop said.

"We continue with our primary search right now. We continue to fight the fire, and we continue to ventilate smoke throughout the building."

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.

The Toronto Fire investigations division has been notified, and the Office of the Fire Marshal will also be attending the scene.