Two people in serious condition after colliding with fire truck in Scarborough
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 2:04PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 26, 2019 3:28PM EDT
Toronto police said two men are in serious condition after their vehicle collided with a Toronto fire truck in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened near Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East at approximately 12:35 p.m.
The two injured have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The intersection is closed as a result.