

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been injured after shots were fired in the Bayview Woods-Steeles neighbourhood in North York Saturday evening.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as 20 shots fired in the area of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue.

Police responded to Tree Sparroway, just west of Leslie Street, and found shell casings in the area and a number of damaged vehicles.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle was spotted fleeing the scene.

Two people showed up to a local hospital and one of them was subsequently transported to a trauma centre, police said.

There was no information about the condition of either person.

No arrests or suspect descriptions have been announced so far.