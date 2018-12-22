Two people in hospital after collision in Yorkville
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 9:08AM EST
Two people have been taken to hospital, one with critical injuries, after a collision in Yorkville early Saturday.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision at Davenport Road and Hazelton Avenue at around 6:20 a.m.
Toronto police said one of the vehicles rolled over.
One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries via emergency run, police said. Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a third person was treated at the scene.
A traffic reconstruction team is investigating the collision.
Davenport Road is currently closed from Avenue Road to Belmont Street.